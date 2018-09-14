Troy L. Degraff, 42, of Folsom, Calif., was eastbound on I-84 that Friday evening when he rear-ended a Jeep that was stopped due to congestion. That vehicle was pushed into a semi, and both overturned onto the roadway. The Jeep in the middle caught fire, and its driver, Woody D. Clifford, 54, of Idaho Falls, died at the scene.
Degraff was also injured and taken to Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley. The initial crash report filed by ISP says he was distracted but was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was not cited.
