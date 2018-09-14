Larae W. Crane, 85, of Burley was driving a Ford Focus south on 3300 East, about 2 miles east of Twin Falls, when she didn’t stop for a stop sign. Two other vehicles were involved in the resulting crash, investigated by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

An ambulance took Crane and a passenger in her vehicle, Danford L. Crane, 88, of Burley, to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center with injuries. Larae Crane later died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Rick T. Heath, 52, of Kimberly, was in a Honda Accord headed west on 4000 North. He was also taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

