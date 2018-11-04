What are the most important issues to you?
Finding a way to ensure affordable health insurance for all Idahoans, which, she said, is a separate issue from Proposition 2. In some cases, she said, a family of four pays $2,500 a month in insurance premiums plus deductibles. “That makes it unaffordable for some people,” Lynn said. There are too many families, she said, that are one surgery away from financial ruin.
Lynn is also dedicated to finding ways to help Idahoans thrive with the “lightest of government touch.”
What's your stance on Proposition 1?
“I’m kind of a live and let die person,” Lynn said. “I’m not a real fan of slot machine gambling, although my grandmother loved to go. I think we should just let the voters decide.”
What's your stance on Proposition 2?
Expanding Medicaid the way it is proposed will cost too much money and there is a better way to do it, Lynn said. “I think it needs to be expanded but I would urge legislators to include small monthly co-premiums and copays,” Lynn said.
Why should voters choose you over your opponent?
"I think the biggest difference between myself and my opponent is she didn’t think the taxpayers in Idaho deserved a tax break when the state enacted the 2018 income tax conformity law that dovetailed on federal regulations. I think tax breaks spur growth,” Lynn said.
How should Idaho manage its growth?
“Idaho can manage its growth by doing things before they become a crisis in every respect, from sewer and water to property development,” Lynn said. “My view in a nutshell is handle things before they become a crisis.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.