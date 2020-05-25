Judge dismisses lawsuit against pellet grill company

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A district court judge has dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit against barbecue grill manufacturer Traeger Pellet Grills, deciding the defendants failed to establish the court has jurisdiction.

U.S. District Court Judge Bruce Jenkins of Utah dismissed without prejudice the suit filed by plaintiffs Michael Yates and Norman Jones that alleged Traeger Pellet Grills doesn’t use the wood advertised in its pellets and instead uses cheaper woods flavored with oils, the Statesman Journal reports.

Additionally, Jenkins found it was premature to present the case to the court.

“No class has been certified here,” Jenkins wrote in his opinion. “Accordingly, this suggestion is premature in the sense that there is no class presently before the court.”

Because the case was dismissed without prejudice, it could be refiled in another court.

Pellet grills work differently than normal wood or charcoal burning grills as they heat wood pellets to create smoke to cook food.

The Traeger family of Mt. Angel, which developed the first pellet grill in 1985 and patented it in 1986, sold the company to a venture capitalist in Florida in 2006 for $12.4 million, court records show.