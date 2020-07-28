Juanita Villa Promotion at D.L. Evans Bank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

John V. Evans Jr., president and CEO of D.L. Evans Bank, announced that Juanita Villa has been promoted to the position of vice president regional sales manager for Southern Idaho.

Juanita has 13 years of banking experience and has been with D.L. Evans Bank since 2011. In her new position she will be assisting mortgage loan officers in the region with training, as well as providing support towards their individual and department success.

She is active in her community as a previous president of the Rupert Rotary Club and currently serves as an assistant district governor for Rotary District 5400. She is also involved with the Mini-Cassia Association of Realtors, Chamber of Commerce, and the Paul Elementary School PTO. In her free time she loves spending time with her family and friends.

She is excited to continue her career with D.L. Evans Bank. She can be reached by phone in the office at 208-677-5234 or on her cellphone at 208-312-4208.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0