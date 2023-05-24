TWIN FALLS — Joseph "Joe" Lee Powlus, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away May 5, 2023, surrounded by his family. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. To leave online condolences and read the obituary go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Joseph Lee Powlus
