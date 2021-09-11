Jonathan Ingraham

At 21 years, 363 days old, my roommate and I watched the Denver Broncos defeat the New York Giants 31-20 on Monday Night Football on September 10. We celebrated late into the night.
At 21 years, 364 days old, 19 men hijacked four commercial airlines and brought down or damaged iconic American buildings on September 11. My roommate arrived at our work on time, I slept in, but saw the towers fall live on CNN from our apartment.
At 22 years, one day old, my friends and I desperately tried to celebrate my birthday that evening, but it was the quietest night in Fort Collins, Colorado, I would ever experience and saddest I ever felt for our country – more so than watching the Challenger explode in January 1986.
I remember two things vividly from that Tuesday morning. First, people were quickly lining up for gas at several gas stations along the route to the Foothills Fashion Mall. Secondly, nobody was interested in working nor shopping at our department store that day. Every chance I had, I left the receiving dock for the break room, gluing myself to the television anxiously waiting for more updates on the attacks.
We kept asking managers if we were shutting the doors and could go home, but being 2,000 miles away from New York they had little say on the matter and told us to just do what we could to finish the day.
A whirlwind of feelings ran through my mind. Anger, confusion, discomfort, sorrow. It was surreal.
Within 48 hours I had celebrated victory on the gridiron, watched America lose 2,996 citizens to terrorism, and tried to enjoy birthday drinks with friends.
I read years later the Monday Night Football game serendipitously saved one New Yorker’s life on 9/11. The gentleman, who worked at a financial firm on the 104th floor of the North Tower, hit his snooze button that Tuesday morning, saving his life.
In the wake of the 9/11 attacks, and after reading that subsequent story, it reminded me how connected Americans are, even if through a trivial NFL game.
For me, the three day period around 9/11 will always be for celebration, sorrow and remembrance, and a pour out of a pint for our fallen Americans.
Jonathan Ingraham