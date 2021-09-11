Jonathan Ingraham

At 21 years, 363 days old, my roommate and I watched the Denver Broncos defeat the New York Giants 31-20 on Monday Night Football on September 10. We celebrated late into the night.

At 21 years, 364 days old, 19 men hijacked four commercial airlines and brought down or damaged iconic American buildings on September 11. My roommate arrived at our work on time, I slept in, but saw the towers fall live on CNN from our apartment.

At 22 years, one day old, my friends and I desperately tried to celebrate my birthday that evening, but it was the quietest night in Fort Collins, Colorado, I would ever experience and saddest I ever felt for our country – more so than watching the Challenger explode in January 1986.

I remember two things vividly from that Tuesday morning. First, people were quickly lining up for gas at several gas stations along the route to the Foothills Fashion Mall. Secondly, nobody was interested in working nor shopping at our department store that day. Every chance I had, I left the receiving dock for the break room, gluing myself to the television anxiously waiting for more updates on the attacks.

We kept asking managers if we were shutting the doors and could go home, but being 2,000 miles away from New York they had little say on the matter and told us to just do what we could to finish the day.