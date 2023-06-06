Prepare to let your mind loose and unleash your laughter at an amusing piano show. Indulge in an entertaining piano bar show produced and performed by Amy Trail, a talented musician who promises a wild night of hysterical fun and humor.

Trail spent nearly 20 years in New Orleans performing for nightly audiences with four hours of continuous amusement. She learned the trade of making jokes and quick improvisation with all the years performing on stage.

"It was bright shining moments of astounding please and amazement," she told the Time News.

On July 22nd, Trail will put on a energizing show at The Mint in Hailey in a pajama themed party from 8 to 11 p.m. The audience is encouraged to wear their favorite PJs. Fun prizes will be awarded to those wearing the best PJs.

As the COVID pandemic disturbed normal routines, the virus also halted her musical routine. Along with the businesses that were forced to shut down, her bar closed its doors and she took the time to renovate her home.

Trail moved to Boise in 2021 with her family once she received a position as the instructional designer for St. Lukes. She occasionally plays shows at a local piano bar once a month along with working her normal job.

She previously did a two hour piano bar show at The Mint last winter with the encouragement of her friends, Michael and Nicole Stivers.

She grew up in Jerome with constant exposure to musical practices. She began playing the piano at a young age and was not a fan. However, around the ages of 11 or 12, she began to rediscover music by herself and appreciate the craft more than before.

She participated in her church choir, high school choir and started the band, The Five Circling Mopeds, with her best friend