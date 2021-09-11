John Lanigan

We (my wife and I) were flying back to Twin Falls from Ireland the morning of 9/11. We were on the first flight of 3 from Dublin to New York. We were in the air a few hours went suddenly the pilot announced we were turning back. He gave no details as to why.

It was one of the smoothest airplane rides we were ever on, we did not consider mechanical or weather issues.

Within moments of the turnaround, the silence was deafening and remained so until we landed back in Dublin.

We were informed we would not be getting another flight and were to collect our bags at the carousel.

As we waited for our bags to arrive, other passengers were calling their friends/family to let them know they were back in Dublin. It was then the word spread of the attack on the Twin Towers.

We spent the next 3 days in Dublin checking with the airport as to when we could get home. We were on the first flight to cross the Atlantic Ocean after 9/11. When we landed in Atlanta, we spent another 4 hours on the runway as there was no space for the airplane to park, as all the planes were still grounded.

I still have my old passport with the 9/11 stamp on it and the customs form stamped 9/11.