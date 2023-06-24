KIMBERLY—John Horott, 77, of Kimberly, passed away on June 20, 2023, at St. Lukes Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences and a full obituary, please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.