Former Mayor of Burley, Jon Anderson, dismisses the lawsuit filed in April against the city of Burley for building a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple due to health complications and examining the expenses of all parties litigating the case.

"I did not file the declaratory judgment action for any personal gain," Anderson wrote in a press release. "I was concerned the Burley city officials had overstepped their bounds by committing the city to obligations which were not authorized by the Idaho Constitution and Idaho statutes governing operation of cities."

Anderson alleged the water and sewer development agreement for building the temple on the southeast edge of the town was a violation of the Idaho constitution and a result of religious favoritism.

Filed by Anderson's attorney, Don Chisholm, the lawsuit asks the court to rule the constitutionality of allowing property owners to participate in project funding with interest-free loans, the church's authorization to contract water and sewer lines to the temple site and the legality of paying the church for the city's shared costs, among other things.

Cory Ste