KIMBERLY — Joe Kenneth Sturgeon, 89, of Kimberly, passed away June 19, 2023. A memorial family reunion will be held from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 240 Glacier Meadows Way, Kimberly. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Elmwood Cemetery, 1863 Elmwood Rd., Gooding. Memories and condolences may be shared on Joe's memorial web page at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.