KIMBERLY — Joe Kenneth Sturgeon, 89, of Kimberly, passed away June 19, 2023. A memorial family reunion will be held from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 240 Glacier Meadows Way, Kimberly. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Elmwood Cemetery, 1863 Elmwood Rd., Gooding. Memories and condolences may be shared on Joe's memorial web page at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Joe Kenneth Sturgeon
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
Dietrich boys basketball coach Wayne Dill died Tuesday afternoon.
OUR VIEW: We’ve been conditioned to be skeptical about air service from Twin Falls, but this newest venture with Delta Airlines is significant…
Motorist that injured trooper might only face three days on work detail.
Death notices for Thursday, June 29, 2023.