Joe Dille, Kimberly

Q: What is your experience with coaching?

A: I’ve been with Kimberly for four years as an assistant coach and this will be my first year as head coach.

Q: What are some of the challenges at the start of a season?

A: The management side of it. It’s not just coming to practice after school. There’s a lot more that goes into a football program. There’s ordering, budgeting, scheduling, hiring other coaches, managing all the different egos and personalities you have on a team. It’s definitely different from being an assistant coach.

Q: How difficult was the transition to head coach?

A: Rich Bishop had a good program where he allowed assistant coaches to voice their opinions and give their input. Even though Rich was the head coach, I felt like we all had equal say in what went on in practice and during games. Rich did groom most of us to be head coaches and step into that role.

Q: What advice do you have for a coach that is new to a team?

A: Get to know your players, coaches, administration, parents and community. It’s a big scope of things to look at. Sometimes being a new guy in a program does bring a different type of energy. Here, we did keep a majority of our staff on. The guys that we have are really great guys and they’re program guys. They want to be a part of Kimberly football.

Q: What is your approach to this season?

A: Rich Bishop had a good program. Kimberly has had a good program for years. Do I think we can tweak things to make it better? Absolutely. I think if we do a few things different here and there, we’ll make it to the title game each year. We’re not too far off from accomplishing that. Every head coach has a different opinion on how things are supposed to be run and I’m no different. I think the program was in good hands previously and we’re just trying to build on what was already there.

Q: Is there a main area of focus where you’re looking to make changes?

A: Kimberly has always been known for its athletes. We’re known to be fast. We’ve got athletes all over the field. There’s no exception to that this year. The one thing we’ve heard from the rest of the state is Kimberly is not a super physical team. That’s something we’re going to change this year. We’re going to be not only athletic, but we’re going to attack you. We’re going to come at you and hit you hard. Most teams might not have what we have athletically, but where they get us is by being more physical. That’s something I want to change with the culture here in Kimberly. We’re not just going to run around you, we’re going to run over you.

Q: What are your goals for the season?

A: Obviously, we want to be conference champions. We want to go undefeated in the regular season and make a deep run in the playoffs. We’ve got 74 kids right now between freshman and sophomores. There’s a lot of good kids in that group. This year we added a freshman team. For the foreseeable future, we see Kimberly football being a top tier team year after year. For the last six years I felt like we have been a top five team. Last year was a blip on the radar that we definitely have a bad taste in our mouth with, but we’re going to remedy that this year.

Q: How do you measure success as a new coach on their first season with a team?

A: For us it’s different because I’ve already been here. A successful season for me would be conference champs. I’m holding us as coaches and the players to a higher standard this year. I feel like this team should be conference champs. We should make a deep run in the playoffs. If we’re not getting to that point, I’ll feel like we’ve let them down as coaches. We have the kids to do it.

Q: How does the conference look this season?

A: I think the conference is a lot deeper this year. You’ve got teams like Wood River moving down to play in 3A. They’re going to have a chip on their shoulder and want to prove something. Gooding has had a good program for the last 12 years. They’re always a tough fight. Reynolds at Buhl has got Buhl on a good track. Brandsma has Filer on the rise. Across the board, it’s a tough conference. You’re going to see games this year that are a lot closer than in years past.