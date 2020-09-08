Windstorm causes damage across region, creates hectic night for emergency responders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Emergency dispatchers were slammed Monday night as a windstorm raked across south-central Idaho.

"These nights are tedious," said SIRCOMM dispatcher Tami Mulliner as Monday's chaos started winding down late Monday.

She counted the carnage: From 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., there were 28 utility incidents — including power pole and traffic light problems — and 24 traffic incidents like items such as wheel lines and roofing material in the roadway. At one point, a roadway was blocked by tumbleweeds. Six brush fires and two structure fires were also reported. One was at 2223 E. 4100 N. near Filer, and the other, at 1546 E. 3600 S. near Wendell, involved a barn full of silage that was on fire. Crews were still on the scene at 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Mulliner said she wasn't scheduled to work Monday but was among several other dispatchers who were called in to help the crew of three that would have normally been working the floor. Mulliner said that although a wind advisory was in effect for southern Idaho, she didn't know it would hit so hard.

"With wind advisories, it's hit and miss whether it will affect us," she said. "This one attacked all our counties."