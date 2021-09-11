I had just gotten to my law office in Boise the morning of September 11 and was making a list of things my legal associate would need to handle while my wife, Kelly, and I were on vacation for almost three weeks. We were leaving for a trip to Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Egypt on September 20. We had all of our airline tickets and I'd arranged a travel itinerary with a travel agent in Damascus--cars, drivers, hotels. One of my associate's clients called in a panic, telling me that some sort of attack had hit the East Coast and we were at war. Thinking that she must have gotten some bad information, I checked the New York Times website and learned what had happened to the World Trade Center and Pentagon. I went from disbelief, to bewilderment as to how such a coordinated attack could have taken place, to realization that the country would quickly be going after those responsible. Because it appeared likely that the attackers were terrorists from the Middle East, I called Kelly to tell her our trip was off. Then, I cancelled our airline tickets and all of the other travel arrangements. I'd been carefully following the area for several years because of the Arab-Israeli conflict and expanded my study area to Afghanistan and Pakistan because of press suspicion that people from those countries might be involved.