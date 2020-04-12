Jesus Died For Your Forgiveness, Pastor Bear Morton, Magic Valley Bible Church, Twin Falls

There seems to be no shortage of answers to the question, “Who is Jesus?”— especially during the Easter season. Everybody seems to come up with an answer that best suits their hearts. Some dismiss Jesus entirely and say He never existed. Some see Him as just a man who did good things and became a god. Some see Him as a figment of their imagination. Some feel He was a prophet or a madman. No doubt, if you poll many other people, you will find a kaleidoscope of answers. Jesus even asked His disciples in Matthew 16:13–17, “’Who do people say that the Son of Man is?’ And they said, ’Some say John the Baptist; and others, Elijah; but still others, Jeremiah, or one of the prophets.’ He said to them, ’But who do you say that I am?’ Simon Peter answered, ’You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.’ And Jesus said to him, ’Blessed are you, Simon Barjona, because flesh and blood did not reveal this to you, but My Father who is in heaven.’” Even though he had some divine help, Peter responded correctly. Jesus is the Christ, which means that He is the Messiah, the anointed One. He is God — not that He became a God, but He is God. Biblical truth points to this reality. From the Old Testament to His revelation in the New, Jesus has always been and will always be God.