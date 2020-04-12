Jesus Died For Your Forgiveness, Pastor Bear Morton, Magic Valley Bible Church, Twin Falls

There seems to be no shortage of answers to the question, “Who is Jesus?”— especially during the Easter season. Everybody seems to come up with an answer that best suits their hearts. Some dismiss Jesus entirely and say He never existed. Some see Him as just a man who did good things and became a god. Some see Him as a figment of their imagination. Some feel He was a prophet or a madman. No doubt, if you poll many other people, you will find a kaleidoscope of answers. Jesus even asked His disciples in Matthew 16:13–17, “’Who do people say that the Son of Man is?’ And they said, ’Some say John the Baptist; and others, Elijah; but still others, Jeremiah, or one of the prophets.’ He said to them, ’But who do you say that I am?’ Simon Peter answered, ’You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.’ And Jesus said to him, ’Blessed are you, Simon Barjona, because flesh and blood did not reveal this to you, but My Father who is in heaven.’” Even though he had some divine help, Peter responded correctly. Jesus is the Christ, which means that He is the Messiah, the anointed One. He is God — not that He became a God, but He is God. Biblical truth points to this reality. From the Old Testament to His revelation in the New, Jesus has always been and will always be God.
Now the next question that begs to be asked is, “If Jesus is God, then what is His purpose here on Earth?” Here is the beautiful thing, beloved: The Bible gives us a clear answer to this question. The Peter who got the answer right in Matthew 16 is the same Peter who in Acts 10:43 clearly tells us the purpose of Jesus Christ’s first coming, which is His crucifixion, death, resurrection and ascension. Peter says, “Of Him all the prophets bear witness that through His name everyone who believes in Him receives forgiveness of sins.” Jesus is all about the forgiveness of our sins. We are all in that category of sinners. Not one of us can escape it, knowing that God sent Jesus to be the only means by which we may be saved. You must believe in the atoning work of Jesus Christ, His death, His resurrection and ascension, and repent of, or turn from, your sins to receive His grace, mercy and, YES, forgiveness.
So in these times in which so many live in fear of a virus and fear of what tomorrow may bring, Jesus says, “Come to me through faith and repentance, and your soul will be saved, no matter what death you experience.” Jesus is the answer for your soul.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!