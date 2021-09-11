Jerry Johns

I remember the morning clearly. I had worked the late shift and was still sleeping when my wife came running into our bedroom. “We’re under attack…Oh My God we’re under attack!” It took a few seconds to clear my head and by that time she had the TV on and we could see the smoke pouring out of the towers. My son had just started his sophomore year in high school and our daughter was just starting middle school. My son’s expression was one of disbelief and then anger; our daughter’s was one of confusion, not quite old enough to comprehend the depth of what was unfolding. Hard to believe it’s been 20 years, my children’s Vietnam if you will.