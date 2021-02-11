 Skip to main content
Jerry and Claudia Meireis celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
 Laurie Welch

Jerry and Claudia (Gentry) Meireis will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 20.

The couple was married by Pastor John Sinclair at the Rupert Christian Church on Feb. 20, 1971.

Jerry successfully farmed for many years and also worked for Amalgamated Sugar Co.

Claudia enjoyed her career as a cosmetologist in Rupert until she had the opportunity to work for the Burley Post Office as a rural postal driver.

Both are now enjoying retirement. Their children are Rachel and Jerrod and grandchildren are Hailey and Greyson.

