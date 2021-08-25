Jerome Tigers

Head Coach: Sid Gambles, 11th year

Record: 6-3

Playoffs: Lost 45-7 to Moscow in first round

Number of expected players on the team?

80 frosh through varsity; 35 varsity

Number of returning players from last season?

About 9 contributors

How is the team different from last year?

We lost most of our offensive and defensive production. We will be breaking in a new, varsity QB and all that comes with that.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

We are still trying to figure out ways to run the ball effectively. We have been undersized with not a lot of depth for a few years and our run game has steadily improved each year. Hoping to build on that

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?