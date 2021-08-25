Jerome Tigers

Head Coach: Sid Gambles, 11th year
Record: 6-3
Playoffs: Lost 45-7 to Moscow in first round
Number of expected players on the team?
80 frosh through varsity; 35 varsity
Number of returning players from last season?
About 9 contributors
How is the team different from last year?
We lost most of our offensive and defensive production. We will be breaking in a new, varsity QB and all that comes with that.
What are you looking to improve on this season?
We are still trying to figure out ways to run the ball effectively. We have been undersized with not a lot of depth for a few years and our run game has steadily improved each year. Hoping to build on that
How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?
No idea. The good thing is I’ve been around long enough to know that something happens to kids when they become seniors. They seem to step up and I am expecting the same thing this season.
Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?
#1 senior Gavin Capps. He is tall and fast and has great hands. Knows how to compete; #56 senior David Gill OL/DL work horse who loves to compete; #52 Keenan Blair, junior OL/DL who is a hard worker and loves to be in the mix; #16 Colton Elison, senior, shifty, smart player who is really competitive.
What will be your greatest challenge this season?
Trying to break in the new guys. First year varsity players who aren’t seniors are going to be asked to carry a lot of the load. We will see how they handle it.
What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?
Cliché but if we can get solid QB play, we will be pretty good at running the ball. Our depth is going to be our weakness. Not a whole lot of subs.