Jerome Tigers

Head coach: Sid Gambles, 9th year

Record: 7-4

Playoffs: lost 45-16 to Middleton in quarterfinals

Jerome had a renaissance season in 2019, and despite losing some key contributors from that squad, the Tigers are primed for another big year. Big-armed quarterback Dalan Thompson, now a senior, is back and has returning weapon Shayler Bingham as a top target. Junior Gavin Capps was injured one season ago, but his large body and athleticism will be a boon at the tight end position. Gone is receiver Garrett Elison, but his younger brother Colton, a junior, looks to fill that void.

“We will use the Elison kid just like we did his older brother,” said Jerome head coach Sid Gambles. “He’s pretty dynamic.”

The Tigers also have key returners on the offensive line in junior David Gill and senior Porter Wright. Sophomore Keenan Blair will be a strong presence at that position as well.

Defensively, senior linebacker JW James looks to anchor Jerome along with senior defensive lineman Joe Stevenson, senior linebacker/defensive end Jayden McIntyre, and Bingham at cornerback. Elison will also play corner for the Tigers.