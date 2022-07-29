Jerome Tigers

Head Coach: Sid Gambles, 11th year

Record: 3-6

Number of expected players on the team?

75

Number of returning players on the team?

45 between JV and varsity

How is this team different from last year?

We have a whole new cast of contributors. Lots of “rookies” in key spots. Best part of that is they have no fear and they have no idea how good (or bad) they are. It’s gonna be fun.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

We have to be able to limit the turnovers. And we have to manufacture some depth.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

You can never replace the seniors but you can certainly try. One of the coolest things about high school football is watching the new seniors replace the old seniors. Some years it happens sooner than later and sometimes it hardly happens at all. Kids are resilient and figure out a way to pick up the slack. It’s fun to watch and rewarding as a coach when they get pointed in the right direction.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Sr. Keenan Blair is our best football player on both sides of the ball. He’s an O and D lineman and does everything well.

I expect big things from our linebackers this season. Sr. Juan Benavidez is undersized but as good as I’ve coached at middle LB. Jr. Daniel Gill and So. Seth Capps will be a part of the LB crew and I am expecting them to step up.

Sr. Mark Larsen is a horse on the OL. He is big and strong and loves to be physical at the point of attack.

Our skill guys on offense are young but good. Jr Abram Garcia, Jr Daniel Gill, Jr. Quentin Whitby, Jr. Draysin Pacheco are talented and a lot of fun to coach.

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

Getting all the young guys to buy in.

What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?

Strengths=Good returning O linemen; great attitudes

Weakness=lots of rookies; too many 2 way players