Jerome school bond passes

JEROME — Voters overwhelming approved a $27 million bond for the Jerome School District in Tuesday’s election.
According to unofficial election results, about 77.2% of voters approved the measure while 22.8% voted against it. This margin easily clears the two-thirds supermajority needed to pass bonds in Idaho.
The bond will fund the construction of a new elementary school and additions at some existing schools. This work is intended to address overcrowding concerns as the district continues to grow.
The district ran a $26 million bond election last May to try to solve this issue — this year’s bond is $1 million more due to increases in construction costs. About 62% of voters supported the measure, which fell short of the two-thirds supermajority needed.
Superintendent Dale Layne told the Times-News on election night that he is very pleased with the results. He was pretty optimistic heading into the election, but the majority at which the bond passed was higher than he expected.
He believes the district had an easier time spreading the information about the bond this year compared to last year where the COVID-19 pandemic limited opportunities for public engagement. People were also concerned about the economy and many other issues related to the pandemic at the time.
Like last year’s bond proposal, this measure will not affect the district’s tax levy rate. Layne said district officials will restructure existing bonds to maintain the same rate for taxpayers. The district will also use the state’s Bond Levy Equalization program, which would pay for interest over the life of the bond.
Now that the election is over, the district will work with a financial advisor to get a bond rating, and then go out and sell bonds to pay for the construction of the new school. The district will also begin working with an architect on the design process.
Layne said, optimistically, the school could open in time for the 2023-24 school year. But Layne, who is retiring at the end of June, will not be around for this process.
“I think bitter-sweet is the best description,” Layne said. “I’m pleased this will happen, but it would be more fun to be directly involved. I’ll have to take an outside look now.”
The district operates two elementary schools that serve students in kindergarten through third grade. Those students then move into a school dedicated to fourth and fifth grade before attending middle school.
After building the new elementary school the district will transition away from this existing model and instead operate four elementary schools that each serve students from kindergarten through sixth grade. This reconfiguration would create more capacity for students at the district’s elementary schools as well as the middle school. It would also streamline bus routes and make life easier for parents who have students in various grade levels at different schools.
Burley voters OK library levy
Voters in Burley renewed an existing temporary override levy for the Burley Public Library in Tuesday’s election.
According to unofficial results from both Cassia and Minidoka counties, about 73.5% of the 310 people who participated in the election voted in favor of the levy while 26.5% voted against the levy.
The temporary levy will generate $277,280 in revenue annually for the library over the next two years. According to the ballot measure, this levy will cost taxpayers $40.77 per $100,000 of assessed property value annually.
The funding from this levy makes up 51% of the library’s general operating funds and will support various library functions and staff.
According to the ballot measure, the levy will fund software and equipment systems, as well as e-books and other audio and visual materials. The funds will also pay for a program librarian, the salaries of librarians and support staff, a contracted computer technician and junior resource interns.
Camas Cemetery District ups levy
Voters overwhelming approved a temporary override levy for the Camas County Cemetery District in Tuesday’s election.
According to unofficial results, about 83.2% of the 131 people who participated in the election voted in favor of the levy. About 16.8% voted against the levy.
The measure will increase the district’s levy rate from $2.71 per $100,000 of assessed property value per year to $20 per $100,000 of assessed property value per year. The ballot measure states that this will raise the revenue the district receives from this levy from $4,701 to $33,331 annually.
The ballot measure states the additional funds will be used “to improve, develop, maintain, and operate the district’s four cemeteries, as well as organize and computerize all records.”
The temporary levy rate will remain in place for two years.
Voters pick highway commissioners
Voters throughout the Magic Valley also participated in a number of highway district elections Tuesday. Here are the percentage of total votes each candidate in competitive races received, according to unofficial election results Tuesday evening.
Burley Highway District Commissioner subdistrict 2
Jed W. Wayment, 51.9%
Todd Whitehead, 48.1%
Minidoka County Highway District Commissioner subdistrict 2
Marty Van Tassell, 57.6%
Richard (Rick) Kraus, 42.4%
Minidoka County Highway District Commissioner subdistrict 3
Mike Fleming, 55.9%
Jeffrey B. Clark, 44.1%
Richfield Highway District Commissioner subdistrict 1
John Brooks, 62.7%
Robert Newey, 37.4%
Wendell Highway District Commissioner subdistrict 1
G. Clint Andrews, 79.5%
Stevia Webb, 20.5%
Wendell Highway District Commissioner subdistrict 2
Mitchell William Bunn, 73.8%
Curtis L. Peterson, 26.2%