Jerome school bond passes

Like last year’s bond proposal, this measure will not affect the district’s tax levy rate. Layne said district officials will restructure existing bonds to maintain the same rate for taxpayers. The district will also use the state’s Bond Levy Equalization program, which would pay for interest over the life of the bond.

Now that the election is over, the district will work with a financial advisor to get a bond rating, and then go out and sell bonds to pay for the construction of the new school. The district will also begin working with an architect on the design process.

Layne said, optimistically, the school could open in time for the 2023-24 school year. But Layne, who is retiring at the end of June, will not be around for this process.

“I think bitter-sweet is the best description,” Layne said. “I’m pleased this will happen, but it would be more fun to be directly involved. I’ll have to take an outside look now.”

The district operates two elementary schools that serve students in kindergarten through third grade. Those students then move into a school dedicated to fourth and fifth grade before attending middle school.