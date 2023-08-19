Jerome Prosecuting Attorney Brad Calbo was back in jail this week.

Calbo’s legal troubles worsened after being charged Aug. 3 in Jerome with violating a no-contact order placed on him after being hit with felony charges related to a domestic dispute on the Oregon Coast.

Court records from Lincoln County, Oregon, show that Calbo, 54, was arrested Monday on a warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond and a trial is set for Oct. 11.

Calbo was listed Friday on the county’s inmate roster.

Meanwhile, Jerome County commissioners are monitoring the situation.

“We just want to make sure we are being careful and looking out for our people,” said commission chairman Ben Crouch.

Commissioners recently passed a motion to subpoena Calbo in an effort to get forthright answers from him about his intentions, Crouch said, but have not acted on filing a subpoena.

Ever since Calbo was released from jail in June, commissioners have unsuccessfully tried to have him meet with them.

In early June, police were called to a dwelling on the Oregon Coast, and a woman said Calbo had physically assaulted her.

The woman said he strangled her and committed other acts June 3 to place her “in fear of imminent serious physical injury,” the indictment reads.

Calbo signed a release agreement, agreeing to the no-contact order.

That order, however, is alleged to have been violated Aug. 3 when Calbo and the victim were arrested in the same residence in Jerome.

The victim had previously been supportive of a motion that would have allowed Calbo to work in the Jerome County judicial building, the same workplace as hers, as well as participate in counseling with her.

An Oregon judge struck down that proposal on July 27.