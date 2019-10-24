Jerome paranormal team thrives around Halloween

JEROME — The Halloween season brings out jack-o-lanterns, cobweb decorations and trick-or-treating, while ghosts, goblins and vampires emerge in popular culture.
For many people, these elements are nothing more than symbols of legends and overactive imaginations. Others have had experiences that they can't explain but attribute to the paranormal. Those individuals find this time of year useful for discovering beings beyond this plane of existence.
One of those groups is Raven Paranormal, an investigative team based in Jerome.
Jake Hess, one of the group's co-founders, said not only is there an increase in paranormal activity around Halloween, but most people, even skeptics, tend to be more open to the idea in general around this time.
"It's the time of year when the barrier between the world of the living and the world of the dead becomes thinner, and it's easier to cross over and communicate," Hess said. "Even if that's not part of someone's belief system, when Halloween comes, naturally everybody wants to see some ghosts."
Hess and Memory Belem, another of the group's co-founders, said they have experienced unexplained events like these for much of their lives.
"A lot of people think that with me explaining this to them as a child, it must have been, 'Oh, you're having a nightmare,' or this or that," Belem said. "I think that I have spirits or ghosts that follow me throughout my life. They're always there."
Hess said he found out later in life that his mother and grandfather believed in the paranormal, but his family never discussed the topic.
Hess and Belem's investigations began when they decided to search their own home for ghosts. They weren't sure if they would find anything, and they viewed the search as evening entertainment for themselves and their kids.
They walked around the house for two and a half hours with the audio recorders on their cellphones activated, and they discovered much more than they bargained for. They believe they made contact with Belem's uncle, who had recently passed away.
"We had thought it was just going to be a fun little experiment to do with no results at all, and within the first two and a half minutes of recording, we got completely clear responses from what we 100 percent believe was her uncle talking to us," Hess said. "It completely blew us away."
They've also experienced other bizarre events in their home, including jewelry and shoes being moved by unseen forces and a mist in their hallway.
The couple estimate that they have been investigating the paranormal for five or six years, and they've run Raven Paranormal with their friends, Shane and Brandi McKay, for four years. Other friends occasionally tag along on their investigations.
The group does not use overly technical equipment to document their searches. They stick to audio recorders, night-vision cameras and a ghost box, which uses radio frequencies to scan for messages from spirits.
The ghost hunters point out that being so low-tech gives them a certain amount of credibility. They say they wouldn't know how to fabricate evidence even if they wanted to.
"Anybody who knows us knows we can't even do Snapchat filters, so to mess around with something like that is just not in our capabilities," Belem said with a laugh.
Raven Paranormal's investigations have taken the group to some of the area's most haunted locations, including Stricker Ranch near Hansen and the Haunted Mansions of Albion.
Hess had a hair-raising experience in Albion, a location where the popular ghost-hunting show Ghost Adventures has investigated. He was standing near a corner bathroom when he felt something latch on to him.
"Someone grabbed his foot from out of the bathroom, and he screamed like a little girl," Belem said.
One of Raven's most compelling cases came when they investigated a house in Burley in March where a teenage girl had been murdered. While trying to communicate with the girl, they caught a shadowy figure on video, which they cannot explain. None of the investigators saw it when it happened, and they only found it after reviewing the night's footage.
They didn't think they had captured any evidence that night by the time the shadowy figure revealed itself.
"Especially in that situation where we believe we were interacting with the spirit of a child, it seemed that when we got a little bit more carefree about the situation was when we started getting more responses," Hess said.
There is no such thing as a paranormal expert, according to Hess. The field is not an exact science, and different people report different types of interactions with spirits. But there are patterns that repeat across differing experiences, and those who do the research are better prepared for what they might find.
For example, people tend to claim having encounters in areas where there is unresolved anger or suffering. Locations where death or sorrow was common, like prisons and hospitals, come up a lot.
Belem said one misconception is that cemeteries are always haunted hot spots.
"If you think about it, when a person dies and passes away, they don't want to be with their body, they want to be where they were either happiest or angriest," she said. "It just depends on the emotional state of the being when it passes."
—Ben Jones
