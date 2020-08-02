You have permission to edit this article.
Jerome County
Jerome County

Jerome County - Population 24,326

Law enforcement includes: Jerome Police Department, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office

1 murder, cleared

Most Common Offenses

Larceny/Theft: 181 reported, 70 cleared

Simple assault: 152 reported, 116 cleared

Drug Narcotic: 114 reported, 109 cleared

Drug Equipment: 109 reported, 103 cleared

Destruction of property: 108 reported, 29 cleared

DUI: 81 arrests

Total offenses 5 year trend:

2015: 1,023

2016: 955

2017: 1,091

2018: 1,004

2019: 969

