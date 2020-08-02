Jerome County - Population 24,326
Law enforcement includes: Jerome Police Department, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office
1 murder, cleared
Most Common Offenses
Larceny/Theft: 181 reported, 70 cleared
Simple assault: 152 reported, 116 cleared
Drug Narcotic: 114 reported, 109 cleared
Drug Equipment: 109 reported, 103 cleared
Destruction of property: 108 reported, 29 cleared
DUI: 81 arrests
Total offenses 5 year trend:
2015: 1,023
2016: 955
2017: 1,091
2018: 1,004
2019: 969
