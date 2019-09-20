Jerome

City Council (vote for two)

  • Chris Barber
  • Brent “Oop” Johnson
  • Jeff Schroeder

Eden

Mayor

  • Blaine Campbell

Hazelton

Mayor

  • Art Watkins

City Council (vote for two)

  • Don Meyer
  • Regi Baliola

