 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jerome County elections for Nov. 2
0 comments

Jerome County elections for Nov. 2

  • 0

Jerome Mayor

David M. Davis

Jerome City Council (Four-year term)

Jason L. Peterson

Bryan E. Craig

Robert (Bob) Culver

Eden City Council (Four-year term)

Michelle Taylor

Susan K. Vineyard

Randy W. Bartlett

Jerome School District Trustee (Zone 2) (Four-year term)

Jackie Cook

West End Fire (Sub-district 2)

Greg Walton

Michael R. McCall

West End Fire (Sub-district 3)

Steve Roberts

Shane Oldham

Please note the following deadlines:

  • Early voting is during business hours from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29 in room 301 of the Jerome County Courthouse at 300 North Lincoln, Jerome.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News