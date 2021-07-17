Jerome County 2020 crime numbers

The number of total offenses recorded by all Jerome County law enforcement agencies increased by about 18.6% from 2019 to 2020, according to the latest Crime in Idaho report from the Idaho State Police.

The Jerome Police Department reported 695 offenses in 2020, which is nearly 22.6% higher than the total the department reported the prior year. While the number of offenses reported by the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office increased about 13% between the two years.

Much of this overall increase is attributable to law enforcement agencies in the county of 24,824 people reporting a higher numbers of drug-related and fraud offenses in 2020 compared to 2019.

Number of total offenses reported over the last five years

2016 955

2017 1,091

2018 1,004

2019 969

2020 1,149

Number of total arrests over the last five years

2016 725

2017 684

2018 681

2019 690

2020 708