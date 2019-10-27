JEROME — City council candidates in Jerome said that revitalizing downtown, improving infrastructure and creating more community spaces are the main issues in Jerome they intend to address. The candidates spoke to these issues at a town hall Oct. 23 where they answered anonymous questions from voters.
Incumbents Chris Barber and Brent “Oop” Johnson said projects were already in the works for additional parking, filling vacancies on Main St. and beautifying downtown, but Jerome is more vibrant than it’s been in years.
Chris BarberBarber has been a resident of Jerome for 25 years and currently sits on city council, the planning and zoning and Jerome Urban Renewal Agency boards. He said a large factor in bringing new business downtown is improving parking.
“The biggest plight we have in this town is parking downtown,” Barber said. “They’re not allowing for solid, successful retail to happen.”
He said he wants to get Main St. back down to one lane in each direction to allow for diagonal parking. Barber, City Administrator Mike Williams and business owners came together to make plans for revitalizing downtown, he said.
“We have talked about beautifying downtown and we’re working on it. I think everyone here will be impressed,” Barber said. “We need to get back to old Jerome and rural America.”
Brent “Oop” Johnson Johnson has been living in Jerome since 1988 and owns Oop’s City Market on Main Street. He has been on City Council for four years and considers it a “learning experience” that he loves being a part of.
He said that he understands the concerns of residents about the pace of revitalization and infrastructure projects, it takes time and money to make progress happen.
“Everybody wants to see a solution right now and it just doesn’t happen like that,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to come up with the money and resources. But it is happening, and it’s happening slow but sure.”
He said he is grateful for his time on city council and works to serve and take care of the community.
“I fell in love with this town and it’s been very good to me,” Johnson said.
Jeff SchroederChallenger Jeff Schroeder has lived in Jerome for 12 years and is on the Jerome School Board, the planning and zoning board and helped start the Jerome County Commerce Authority.
He’s lived in Michigan, California, Nevada and North Carolina.
He said he brings an “outside perspective” to the table.
He said that downtown revitalization is critical and he’s been part of the effort to tackle what he considers a complex issue.
“Downtown is one of the things we’ve been focusing on, and one of the things we’re trying to resolve because it’s always been an issue,” Schroeder said. “But it’s complex, especially when you have the state involved and the federal and all the other things that go along with it. But addressing it and keeping it moving forward, that’s what the city’s been doing.”
He hopes to create more community spaces and bring the community together to face major issues in Jerome.
“I would enhance unity by bringing us more together,” Schroeder said. “It’s important to face the issues we all have together.”
