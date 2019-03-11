I used to cover Jerome on a regular basis from about 2012-13. Years had passed since I’d been to a Jerome City Council meeting, though, so I was curious to see if anything had changed.
I attended a regular meeting Tuesday night at the City Council Chambers. Agenda items included an invocation, consent agenda, public comment period, proclamation for “Girl Scout Week,” a resolution to adopt overtime procedures for the Jerome Police Department, approving a city mitigation water rights lease agreement with the city of Pocatello, awarding a contract to Idaho Materials & Construction for a water main project, a liquor/beer/wine license transfer, executive session, and council and department reports.
About 20 people were in attendance, most of whom I presumed were city staff. There was also a group of three children and two adults from a local Girl Scout troop.
Before the meeting
The city has an ordinance that specifies when regular meetings are held — 5:30 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month — and Jerome City Administrator Mike Williams told the Times-News on Wednesday his understanding is that meets the requirements as a meeting notice. That information is also posted on the city’s website.
If the council has a special session, the city puts out notices on social media websites such as Facebook, the city’s website and via email mailing list, Williams said.
I’m on the city’s email list and received an email March 1 — the Friday before the meeting — from the city clerk with a link to the agenda and meeting materials on the city’s website. A hard copy of the agenda was also posted outside the door to the City Council Chambers.
The city of Jerome has a Facebook page, but there was no mention of the Tuesday meeting.
The city hasn’t been in the habit of posting regular meeting agendas via social media, Williams said, but “there’s no good reason why we shouldn’t.”
The agenda was clear and specific, and having supplemental materials online was helpful in finding details and understanding each agenda item.
During the meeting
The atmosphere during the meeting was professional and organized. Speakers were introduced, but sometimes only by their first name and not always including their job title.
Each council member — as well as the city clerk — had a nameplate with their name and title. I didn’t, however, know two of three city officials sitting at a nearby table in the front of the room and they didn’t have nameplates.
The meeting started with an invocation, which included a guest speaker doing a reading and leading a prayer. I know some government agencies do this regularly, but it’s something I only encounter rarely.
All of the votes during the meeting were unanimous, with council discussion preceding most of them.
Around 6:05 p.m. — about 35 minutes after the meeting began — the council voted to move into executive session and a specific statute was cited from Idaho Code to evaluate, discipline or dismiss an employee.
Despite some people closing their laptops and gathering up charging cords, no-one moved after the vote. This is when I became confused. I didn’t know whether the audience would be asked to leave the room or whether the council was planning to move to a different room for the closed session.
Instead, they moved onto council and department reports — still in open session — and voted around 6:15 p.m. to adjourn the meeting. The audience got up and left, but not the council, which stayed for an executive session.
Williams confirmed Wednesday to the Times-News that an executive session did occur, but it was only a discussion and no action was taken.
When a vote is needed, he said, the council moves back into open session to do that.
After the meeting
The most recent minutes posted on the city’s website are from Feb. 5. It lists city staff members who were present, names of speakers, and a long, detailed summary of remarks.
The consent agenda Tuesday included approving minutes from a Feb. 19 regular meeting, which were included with meeting materials online.
Takeaways
It was a welcoming environment for visitors. A woman sitting a few chairs away from me initiated a conversation as we were leaving the meeting.
The main challenge was trying to figure out what was happening with the executive session.
— Julie Wootton-Greener
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.