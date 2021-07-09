Jennifer Cutler promoted at D.L. Evans Bank

BURLEY — John V. Evans Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of D. L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jennifer Cutler to assistant vice president business banking officer for the Mini-Cassia, Magic Valley and Wood River areas.

Jennifer has been with D.L. Evans Bank, and the Business Online Banking Department, for four years. She continues to help business customers with their Business Online Banking, Business Capture, and Merchant Services needs. She dedicates her time to various community events and organizations, including being the Chairperson for the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Scramble. She enjoys spending time with her family and has a passion for cooking.