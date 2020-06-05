Jeff Fox explains 'luck' to reporter Ryan Blake

Jeff Fox spoke to me about the value of education and its ability to move a person down their desired path.

One idea that stood out from our conversation is the concept of luck.

“Luck is a misnomer,” Fox said. “You’re either ready for something to happen or you’re not.”

Good luck is not something that affects people uniformly — a lucky person is positioned to allow the randomness of the world to favor them more often.

That’s where education comes in. The more you learn, the more you’re exposed to, and the more concepts you’re able to identify and adopt. Education simply opens more doors and provides more opportunities for good things to happen.

