The travel trailer manufacturer broke ground in February on a significant expansion that was expected to create 300 or more jobs in Twin Falls — more than doubling the company’s workforce.
As planned, the new building would have opened this summer, but for whatever reason, the company didn’t file an application with Idaho Department of Environmental Quality until August. The company’s application with DEQ would change its air quality permit to reflect additional wood processing.
“Jayco, Inc. plans to complete construction and began (sic) operation of a second stationary recreational travel trailer assembly facility, at our current location, on December 31st, 2018,” the company’s application said. “This second production building will house two (2) additional assembly lines … Each new assembly line will have a capacity of 3.75 recreational vehicles per hour.”
In September, Jayco announced in a press release that Highland Ridge RV plans to start production of travel trailers in Twin Falls in early 2019.
Company representatives did not return phone calls or an email request for information.
