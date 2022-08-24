Jason Smith, Lighthouse Christian

Q: What is your history with coaching?

A: I started coaching back in Florida in 1994. Since then, virtually every year I’ve been coaching either football, basketball, wrestling or track. I was head coach six years ago for a program I started outside of Tampa.

Q: What are some of the challenges that come with being a coach?

A: It’s not just Xs and Os at any level of football. You’ve really got to build relationships with kids, see what they’re dealing with at home, and try to figure out each player and their personality types. You’re basically a CEO of a small or large company. You’re managing students, you’re managing coaches. There’s so many moving pieces before you ever get to a Friday night and can focus on the Xs and Os.

Q: What are some of the challenges of being a new coach?

A: It’s different with every school. One of the biggest things is building those relationships. Depending on the previous season, expectations can be high. I was blessed to be able to come in early and coach track. I got to build a lot of relationships that way with the guys and their families. Understanding the personalities and trying to rebuild or refresh the culture of a program is the biggest challenge.

Q: How does it feel coming into a program that has seen a fair amount of success in the past?

A: That’s one of the biggest things that attracted me. They’ve had a great level of success even for being a small school. Obviously for me, being a Christian school was a big part of that. The most important thing about winning rings is doing it the right way. I won two in Florida and it would not have meant as much if I didn’t have good kids in that championship. There’s some pressure because that standard was set but it’s also encouraging. We’ve got two alumni on our staff coaching with me who were here when the program was very, very good. They’re excited to see it get back there.

Q: What are some of the goals for the season?

A: Every time you score one more point than your opponent, you can win a lot of football games. That didn’t happen last year. Our goal is to go 1-0 on every rep, then every quarter, then every week. The rest takes care of itself. We’ve got a lot of potential. It’s got to be tapped into to get to the productivity. We’ve got the toughest schedule in the state I think. All five of our first five games were playoff teams. Four of those five are top five teams. There’s no easing into the schedule. We’ve got a lot of work before us.

Q: Your first day of practice was at 12:01 a.m. Why was that?

A: We wanted to be the first team in the state on the field. They really embraced that midnight practice and came out here with great energy. As of midnight on Monday, everybody in the state was 0-0. Everything before us is the past. We’re moving ahead. We want to be the first on the field now and the last ones off in November.

Q: What advice do you have for a new coach?

A: Have some mentors. I’ve been blessed with a lot of mentors that I can still call now. Never be the smartest guy in the room. You should always be trying to learn from somebody. You don’t know it all. Be humble.

Q: How do you build a rapport with players?

A: The biggest thing is honestly just being yourself. Teenagers nowadays are experts at seeing through someone trying to be fake. I don’t go out there and try to jump around like some of the younger coaches. I’m just who I am. I let them know that my door is always open if they need to talk. I care about them for more than just football. If you play for me, you’re one of my guys for life. We want our guys to know there’s that relationship there. I don’t care if they’re running for 1,000 yards or one yard throughout a season. We’re here to help. Football is a game. We use it as a tool to teach them lessons for when they grow up to be a dad, husband or entrepreneur. It’s not a four year decision, it’s a forty year decision with the lessons learned from football. If I ever have a player who comes back and talks about high school football being the best time of their life, I’ve really failed them as a coach. It’s not about a 100 yard gridiron, it’s about what kind of man you’re going to be in the future with the lessons you’ve learned.