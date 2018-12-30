Jan. 10
Over-inflated farm values prompt change in assessment method: A year ago, the Twin Falls County Commission chose Brad Wills to replace retiring Assessor Gerald Bowden. Wills, the Republican Central Committee’s top pick for assessor, was chosen in hopes he would change the methodology used to assess the county’s farm values.
Twin Falls County farmland was valued differently than in surrounding counties, Commissioner Terry Kramer told the Times-News. According to Filer farmer Ray Moore, the formula used by former-Assessor Gerald Bowden resulted in over-inflated land values by about $1,000 per acre.
Idaho law outlines two methods to assess farmland, Wills said. One is a simple formula based on what the land would rent for annually. The other is a more complex formula based on a moving target: farm income minus production costs over time. Bowden used the second, more complex method, which Moore says left many of the production costs out of the equation, resulting in higher assessments.
Wills agreed that the farmland valuations were too high.
Moore and the Twin Falls County Farm Bureau worked with him to find a more realistic formula, dropping farm values by almost 18 percent, Wills told the Times-News in June.
Jan. 21
Community mourns Tiffani Streling: A community gripped by the disappearance of a young Burley woman got the chance to mourn her passing in January after her partial remains were found in Jerome County in November 2017.
Tiffani Streling, 22, went missing on May 16, 2015. She was reported missing by her boyfriend James McLaws the day after she disappeared. McLaws and the father of Tiffani’s deceased baby reportedly had a confrontation the day she disappeared.
Her family and the community continued to hold vigils and search for her after her disappearance.
Jan. 23
Dutch Bros. drive-through drama: City staff in January intervened in a dispute between Dutch Bros. Coffee and DaVita Dialysis on Pole Line Road. The city said the coffee shop needed to redesign its drive-throughs to avoid conflicts between patients and coffee drinkers vying to get into the development. By May 25, the company had re-routed its drive-throughs, and the Planning and Zoning Commission later gave its permission for Dutch Bros. to open a second location on Blue Lakes Boulevard.
Jan. 29
Arson and asbestos: Burley residents were rocked in January by an arson fire that destroyed two buildings – and by the appearance of a pipe bomb at a new restaurant across the street – that left downtown looking like a war zone.
Arrests still have not been made in the case.
When the owner of the buildings at 1222 and 1226 Overland Ave., which were made unstable by the fire, began tearing them down, he was stopped by the Environmental Protection Agency. After asbestos was found in the rubble the owner was given a deadline to clean up the site using EPA protocol, which he said he could not afford.
In mid-August EPA crews rolled into Burley and began cleaning up the site. The cleanup left a large hole in the ground that is now fenced.
