What are the most important issues to the candidate?

McGeachin's platform includes reducing regulations, reducing the sales and unemployment tax while eliminating the corporate income tax, and finding "free-market solutions" to reduce the cost of health care. 

Stance on Prop 1

McGeachin is remaining neutral on Prop 1. 

Stance on Prop 2

McGeachin has been an outspoken opponent of the ballot initiative to expand Medicaid, saying she sees a need to "peel back the level of government in health care." 

Rather than "just shifting who's going to pay for health care, I think we need to focus on what we can do to reduce the cost of the care," she said. 

What do you see as the role of lieutenant governor? 

McGeachin cited her experience in the legislature and as a businesswoman as assets for a lieutenant governor, a position with "one foot in the legislative branch and one foot in the executive branch." 

"I can go down and know how to get good sound legislation drafted up like that," McGeachin said, adding that she still has connections in the legislature who she could work with. On the business side of things, McGeachin said, she has the know-how to balance and comb through budgets.  

