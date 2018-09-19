Jana Kenyon

Jana is the true heart and soul of Fred Kenyon Repair. From her warm smile when she greets our customers as they come into her never-ending supply of baked goods we couldn't do what we do without her. She is always there for employees or customers no matter what. She leads by example and is a ray of sunshine in our day. She manages our office and advises us when we are struggling with anything. Several customers stop in regularly just to see her. The best partner I could ask for.

