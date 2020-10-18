 Skip to main content
Jan Mittleider, Candidate for CSI Board of Trustees, Zone 4
Jan Mittleider, Candidate for CSI Board of Trustees, Zone 4

I am running for a third term as the College of Southern Idaho trustee for Zone 4 for the primary purpose of maintaining board stability during unprecedented changes.

During the past six months, the college community has seen significant student and budget uncertainty, the onboarding of a new college president and challenges in serving students effectively and safely during a pandemic.

Good things are happening at CSI despite the pandemic challenges and budget uncertainties with declining state dollars. The new president, Dean Fisher, brings strong leadership and new opportunities to the college operation. Student enrollment is up by 3% in comparison to the downward trends among community colleges across the nation. The faculty and staff have been working diligently to provide flexible, efficient services in coordination with safety recommendations from the South Central District Health Department.

I have the greatest admiration for the CSI mission and the faculty, staff and administration who carry out the strategic action to optimize student access and success, ensure financial stability and cultivate community enrichment throughout the service area.

Running for College of Southern Idaho Board Trustee

Age: Old enough

Residency? Twin Falls

Previous government, political or civic experience? College of Southern Idaho Board of Trustees since 2012, current chairwoman. Magic Valley Arts Council Board of Directors since 2012. President of Full Moon Gallery. Founding member of Idaho's Fit and Fall Proof Program.

Occupation? Former educator

