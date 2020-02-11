Jamie Moon Joins Wickel Tire Pros

Jamie Moon has more than 30 years of tire experience he is now bringing to Wickel Tire Pros. He was born and raised in Mini-Cassia and takes great pride in taking care of all his customers.
Tire Pros has more than 600 stores nationwide and is excited to welcome Jamie to its crew. You can contact Jamie at 208-650-8814, 208-678-8801 or in the store at 659 Overland Ave. in Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.