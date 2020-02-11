Jamie Moon Joins Wickel Tire Pros

Moon

Jamie Moon has more than 30 years of tire experience he is now bringing to Wickel Tire Pros. He was born and raised in Mini-Cassia and takes great pride in taking care of all his customers.

Tire Pros has more than 600 stores nationwide and is excited to welcome Jamie to its crew. You can contact Jamie at 208-650-8814, 208-678-8801 or in the store at 659 Overland Ave. in Burley.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments