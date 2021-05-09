Jamie Montreal

Q: What made you decide to get into nursing?

A: I became a nurse because I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. I wanted to serve my community and make an impact. I wanted to be there for patients in moments of sadness and moments of happiness.

Q: Tell about your education and experience.

A: I graduated from the College of Southern Idaho nursing program in 2015. I then obtained my Bachelors degree of Nursing through Western Governors University. I started my career as a nurse in the Emergency Department and worked there for 2 years. I love critical care nursing and all that I learned while working in the ER. I then transferred to Peri/Post anesthesia and worked in Pre Op and Recovery at St. Luke’s, before transferring to the St. Luke’s Outpatient Surgery Center where I currently work. I have enjoyed each step in my nursing career thus far as my experiences, coworkers, and patients have brought me so much joy.

Q: What qualities do you think are important in a nurse?