Jamie Montreal
Q: What made you decide to get into nursing?

A: I became a nurse because I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. I wanted to serve my community and make an impact. I wanted to be there for patients in moments of sadness and moments of happiness.

Q: Tell about your education and experience.

A: I graduated from the College of Southern Idaho nursing program in 2015. I then obtained my Bachelors degree of Nursing through Western Governors University. I started my career as a nurse in the Emergency Department and worked there for 2 years. I love critical care nursing and all that I learned while working in the ER. I then transferred to Peri/Post anesthesia and worked in Pre Op and Recovery at St. Luke’s, before transferring to the St. Luke’s Outpatient Surgery Center where I currently work. I have enjoyed each step in my nursing career thus far as my experiences, coworkers, and patients have brought me so much joy.

Q: What qualities do you think are important in a nurse?

A: A good nurse embodies many important qualities but one of the most important is their desire to advocate for what is right. A nurse shows kindness and respect always. Demonstrates compassion and selflessness and is eager to learn, willing to listen, and are a critical thinker.

Q: What do you find most rewarding about your job?

The most rewarding thing about being a nurse is making a difference in the lives of others. There is something special about being there for a patient during their difficult moments and supporting them through their care. I love the special conversations I have had with patients and the lessons they have taught me.

