James Nance

I was a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force on deployment to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia assigned to the Supply squadron. The day 9/11 hit, it was approximately 5 pm in the evening (of course almost a day ahead) in Saudi Arabia. I was closing up to go home for the day and our Chief had a television in his office and we saw a plane hit the first tower. I went around speaking with folks about a plane hitting the tower and thought nothing of it. Then, 2nd plane hit and we knew something was up. Shortly after they locked down the base and we all had our already guarded selves up, just that much more heightened. Lucky for us nothing more happened to our base there, nor the months to come. But, our first glimpse of the United States coming in on a commercial airliner (December 2001) took us over NYC at night and I vividly remember all onboard the plane shifting to the right side of the plane as we flew over ground zero of NYC and the former twin towers and the spotlights over the clean-up. That was our first image of coming back 'home' to the United States.