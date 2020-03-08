Jackson Hole's largest elk herd grows after slow hunt

In some recent winters elk have almost entirely emptied out of the Gros Ventre, wintering instead primarily on the refuge, though this year and last the numbers have rebounded closer to normal historic levels. Game and Fish and a University of California-Berkeley researcher are studying the elk interchange, and the role that wolves are playing.

Some 33 cow wapiti fitted with GPS collars in the Gros Ventre last fall, before migration, are now being tracked. A quarter of those cows headed to the refuge this winter, Courtemanch said. Extrapolating that ratio to the larger Gros Ventre population, she said that it’s reasonable to think another 700 or so elk reside up the drainage in the summer — meaning about 3,000 total elk.

Cow elk that dwell up the Gros Ventre appear to have fared well raising calves over the past year. The ratio of calves to cows, 29-to-100, surpassed the calf ratio in the herd as a whole, 20, which likely suggests a growing Gros Ventre population, Courtemanch said. As recently as 2014, the Gros Ventre calf ratio was just a dozen for every 100 cows.

The ratio of adult bulls tallied this winter in the Jackson Herd — 23 to every 100 cows — is in line with numbers from recent years.

The balance of the Jackson Herd was distributed in groups off of the feedgrounds around the valley. Some 124 elk were spotted on the north end of the refuge off of the feedgrounds. Others were spotted in the Buffalo Valley and on national forest near the refuge.

