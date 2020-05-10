Jackson Hole residents add art to yards to cheer passersby

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Just off the bike path, where Moose-Wilson Road meets Wild Rose Lane, a multi-level wooden display greets passersby.

Pinwheels and flowers made from old beer cans are planted in a pot on the top shelf, wild turkey tail feathers rest in another pot on the bottom shelf, and a Mary Oliver quote is painted on a wooden sign.

"Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?" it reads.

Outdoor displays are often erected for wildlife, like feeders put out for hungry birds and the occasional squirrel. But during the COVID-19 crisis more outdoor displays — art, really — have been left to lift the spirits of the humans who see them.

One display decorates windows and a tree in the yard of a Kelly home. Sheila Tintera, a landscape painter, made a drawing of a heart in hand, a motif that represents generosity in Amish folk art.

Then she enlisted her son, Carey Roberts, who owns Print Shop 22, to make weatherproof prints of the image to hang, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reports.

"I just wanted to make people smile," Tintera said.