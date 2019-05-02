HAILEY — The key to the success of a mental health program is “community,” mental health experts say.
The more we are able to talk about mental disorders — whether it’s anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal tendency or psychiatric disorders — the more we are able to bring them out of the shadows, experts say, prompting a common campaign to reduce the stigma around mental illness.
And folks in communities that have taken up a “stigma-free” mental health stance are reporting a positive change as psychological and psychiatric issues come into the limelight.
The Wood River Valley embraced mental health and wellness nearly two decades ago when locals formed an affiliate of the National Alliance for Mental Illness, a 40-year-old organization committed to bettering the lives impacted by mental illness.
In 2017, the Wood River Valley affiliate took the alliance’s mission a step further by pledging to make Blaine County stigma-free, Executive Director Christina Rose Cernansky said. Businesses, government offices, nonprofits and faith communities have signed the pledge, affirming active engagement in mental health awareness.
The Blaine County Commission took the Stigma-Free Pledge that year.
“We want to break down the barriers around mental health,” programs coordinator Brittany Shipley said. “We want to educate and promote that it’s OK to not be OK.
“We want people to know that they are not alone,” Shipley said.
In addition, more than 25 people and groups make up the Blaine County Suicide Prevention Task Force.
“Suicide prevention is a collaborative community effort,” the group says on the National Alliance for Mental Illness website. “Suicide prevention is an active effort.”
“Our efforts must be sustainable, inclusive and focused on building strengths and resilience of individuals and community.”
The alliance focuses on those with mental illness but also pays special attention to those who come into contact with mental illness, Shipley told the Times-News. Those include families, caregivers, employers, first-responders and volunteers.
While May is Mental Health Month, it’s important that the commitment to mental health awareness is maintained year-round, she said.
The National Alliance for Mental Illness makes 25-minute presentations to local organizations, nonprofits and businesses whose employees and volunteers may encounter someone with mental illness while on the job.
Genetics, environment, trauma, biochemical processes and lifestyle all factor in mental health disorders.
“We talk about what mental health looks like and how to care for themselves and employees,” Shipley said.
“Despite what some people believe, mental illness isn’t a choice,” the alliance website states. It isn’t an attention-getting or manipulative behavior.
Telling a person to “Just be happy,” “Just settle down and relax” or “Hey, just get with reality” doesn’t solve their problems, the group says.
The organization offers peer-led support groups and numerous programs for support and training. The Wood River Valley group started the first alliance-supported, peer-led support group for adolescents in the nation. The Bluebirds High School & Middle School Support Group & Club is a judgment-free, confidential mental health advocacy group.
Other alliance support groups offer support and training in the following areas:
- Solving problems and communicating effectively
- Taking care of yourself and managing your stress
- Supporting a loved one with compassion
- Finding and using federal, state and local support services
- Getting up-to-date information on mental health conditions and how they affect the brain
- Learning how to handle a crisis
- Discovering current treatments and therapies
- Learning about the impact of mental health conditions on the entire family
- Staying informed on the latest research and information on mental health, including posttraumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, anxiety, depression and substance use
- Understanding current treatments and evidence-based therapies
- Navigating the challenges and impact of mental health conditions on the entire family
- Managing a crisis, solve problems and communicate effectively
“We know it’s working because we are seeing consistent growth in our support groups,” Shipley said.
The National Alliance for Mental Illness started in the late 1970s in Wisconsin. The national group now includes 500 local affiliates, including a half-dozen or so in Idaho.
“We would love to start a NAMI affiliate in Twin Falls,” Cernansky said.
