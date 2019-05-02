'It's OK to ask for help': Cassia County school district sees success in first 6 months of pilot program

BURLEY — Every student in the Cassia County School District now has access to behavioral and mental health professionals, thanks to a program aimed at eliminating barriers for young people who lack the know-how or resources to seek help.
CONNECT, a pilot program launched in October, offers free behavioral health consultations and counseling sessions to students when requested. The program was initially rolled out at four schools — Mountain View Elementary, Burley Junior High School, and Oakley and Raft River high schools — but has since expanded to cover all students in the district due to private donations.
Six months in, the district has seen students utilize the program. As of April 19, there were 99 active cases — roughly 2% of the overall student population.
“We’re thrilled,” said district spokeswoman Debbie Critchfield.
The idea behind CONNECT was to make it easier for students and families to connect with the appropriate behavioral or mental health professionals, according to school board trustee Darin Moon. Some students and families may not have the financial ability or the know-how to contact and meet with a counselor or psychiatrist — and that’s where CONNECT comes in.
With the help of a Utah-based company that coordinates with mental and behavioral health care providers around the Magic Valley, students and parents who call a designated phone number or notify a school counselor are connected to a nearby therapist, psychologist, or another appropriate professional.
The purpose, Moon said, is to help kids early on, before the issues escalate into physical harm or violence.
“We’re putting bars on windows and locks on doors and police officers in schools, and guess what?” Moon said. “That same child walks past the bars and the locks and the police officers, and still has that issue. And we’re not addressing why.”
The first few counseling or therapy sessions are paid for by the district using funding from private donations, a hospital grant and the state’s Safe and Drug Free Schools program. After that, if the family wishes to continue, the district refers them to Medicaid, private insurance companies, or other agencies for assistance.
CONNECT is not designed to be a “lifelong” program for students throughout their school career, Moon and Critchfield stressed.
“This is meant to open the door for help, to help them to recognize that it’s OK to ask for help and that there are people you can ask who can help you,” Moon said.
Not all barriers to getting help are financial, Critchfield noted. For example, she said, a significant amount of paperwork is typically involved in getting a child the necessary assistance from a behavioral health care provider. With CONNECT, no paperwork is necessary before the first visit: One sheet of paper must be filled out, but not until the child sees a professional.
“When you have a child in crisis, the last thing that you are emotionally able to do is go through a mountain of paperwork that has to be processed,” Critchfield said.
In addition to helping students, Moon said, the program takes a potentially heavy workload off of high school counselors who are already tasked with handling things like college entrance exams and the day-to-day anxieties of students. At Burley High School, there are 1,000 students and only two counselors — meaning each counselor is assigned to 500 students.
While Critchfield and Moon describe the first six months of the program as a success, there have been challenges, they say. One challenge that they hope to address going forward is travel for students whose parents are unable to bring them to an appointment in Burley or Twin Falls.
Between grant funding and private donations, the district has enough money to continue the program through the next school year. After gathering metrics from the first few years, Moon said, the district would like to approach the Legislature to suggest implementing similar measures statewide.
But for now, school officials say, they’re trying to break down the barriers that may keep students from taking advantage of the program in the first place.
“We’ve made a real effort this year with the stigma attached to admitting or talking about issues that you have,” Critchfield said. “So our message this year and with our CONNECT program has been and is, it’s OK to say I need help. That is what we’re pushing out.”
