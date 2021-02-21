‘It feels like a dream.’ Sisters carry Melba girls basketball to its first state title

Kate Clark graduates with a 91-10 record and as the Mustangs’ all-time leading scorer. She broke the scoring record set by her older sister, Emma Clark, whom she’ll join next season at Northwest Nazarene.

But one hole remained in her high school experience, and she ensured the Mustangs filled it Saturday.

Bear Lake sat back in a 2-3 zone, daring Melba to beat it from the outside.

Kate Clark obliged, sinking two 3-pointers and scoring seven points as the Mustangs raced out to a 13-4 lead in the first quarter.

Bear Lake couldn’t recover, never getting any closer than six points the rest of the way.

Kate Clark didn’t set the gym on fire, finishing 4-for-12 behind the 3-point line and pointing out a couple air balls with a smile. But she said another gut-wrenching loss wasn’t an option.

“It was something I never wanted to feel again,” Kate Clark.

“I was going to make sure that I didn’t feel it again today.”

Lenz saved the last state championship medal for Kate Clark, wrapping his four-year starter in a bear hug and lifting her off the ground in the postgame ceremony.