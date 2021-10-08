Is public education in a better position today than it was seven years ago?

The Idaho Constitution directs state officials to provide a free, thorough and uniform public education system. And, as you know, nothing is free. More than 2 billion of your dollars go to education to fulfill that Constitutional charge. You send your hard-earned dollars to Boise with the belief that elected officials will make decisions that support your expectations. This makes Idaho’s superintendent THE leader for our statewide vision.

I sat at the state education table for years and still couldn’t answer my own questions about the vision for K-12 education. That was a problem for me and should be a problem for you. So, I encourage you to ask yourself if the state’s top education official has put public education in a better position today than it was seven years ago? For me, the answer to that question was no. This answer led me to run for office.

My vision for education is to connect schools to students, families and communities and support high quality learning environments for all. I seek to empower parents, support local boards and student outcomes. I will do that with honesty, transparency, and wise solutions. My message has three important themes. I want to restore the value of education, unite our efforts for student outcomes, and protect our investments in education.