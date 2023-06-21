BUHL — Irlene Sue Gergens, 74, of Buhl, passed away June 14, 2023. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln, Jerome. Burial will conclude at West End Cemetery, 1574 E. Elm Street, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Irlene's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
