Investors 'guessing' on virus, assuming worst

Business and leisure travel around the world has slowed sharply in the face of the outbreak. The result is a dire financial blow for the travel and tourism industries and small businesses that depend on their customers.

In the United States, Jeff Schulze, investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments said, "the odds of a recession have risen materially.''

After markets closed Monday, President Trump said his administration will ask Congress to cut payroll taxes and provide relief to Americans who have to stay at home because of the virus and can't collect a paycheck. The measures are meant to support the economy and calm recession fears.

"The economy will be in very good shape a year from now,'' Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters. "This is not like the financial crisis.''

Raising anxiety are troubling unknowns: How fast will virus continue to spread? How deadly will it prove to be? Are policymakers up to the task of bringing it under control? Will the measures they take — including massive quarantines — stifle economic growth?

"Uncertainty is very high. We know what uncertainty does to markets,'' said Jacob Kirkegaard, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. "It's a crisis that's right here, right now, and it's global.''

Adding to the tumult, oil prices cratered Monday after Saudi Arabia vowed to boost production, giving up efforts to hold off and prop up prices. That's bad news for countries and companies that need higher oil prices to balance their budgets, pay their debts or make a profit.

