Twin Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant
The Twin Falls Wastewater Treatment Facility is seen from Federation Point Aug. 15. The original plant was built in the early 1960s on the same plot of land.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

As the Magic Valley continues to grow, small towns and cities alike are monitoring their core services to determine if they’re built for future growth. One of those core services: Wastewater treatment plants.

In Mini-Cassia, Heyburn provides an example of what can happen when a wastewater plant falls out of compliance. At the order of the Environmental Protection Agency, the city must bring its plant into compliance over the next few years, or face fines that could bankrupt the city.

But bigger cities like Twin Falls, which shares a plant with Kimberly, and Jerome, which greatly improved its plant in recent years, are well-prepared to handle growth. But the tipping point for their core services is never far from the minds of city officials. So what does it take to maintain core services like wastewater plants, and how do officials ensure their city is in compliance?

